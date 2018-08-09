New superintendent chosen to lead Lawrence Public Schools

The Lawrence Township Board of Education unanimously appointed Ross Kasun as superintendent of schools at a special meeting on August 8. He will replace Crystal Edwards, who retired at the end of March and moved to Virginia to accept a post as a superintendent in Lynchburg.

Kasun is currently serving his seventh year as superintendent of the Freehold Township School District. He was a finalist for the superintendent post in Montclair this spring, but withdrew his name in March. He was also offered the top post in the Billings, Montana public schools district this April. He accepted the position and then turned the job down the following month.

Prior to serving as the superintendent in Freehold, Kasun was the head of the Colts Neck school district for three years. Previously he was the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in Summit. He has served as as principal in South Orange-Maplewood and Milburn.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Dr. Ross Kasun to Lawrence Township,” said Lawrence School Board President Kevin Van Hise. “Dr. Kasun stood out among the field for his experience as an educational leader, strength in collaboration, passion for education, and proven track record in making student-focused decisions that support academic success. We want to thank everyone for their help in this process. We believe that Dr. Kasun will be a visionary leader and a great match for our students, staff, and community.”

Kasun lives in Middletown. He earned a doctorate in educational administration and supervision, a master’s degree in education, and a bachelor’s degree from Seton Hall University. He also earned a master’s degree in administration and supervision from Rutgers University.

“Creating learning experiences focused on the growth of every student is my passion,” Kasun said. “I was attracted to the diversity of this community, and I look forward to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to provide every student with an exceptional educational experience.”

The school board will host a meet and greet on Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. in the Lawrence High School Commons so staff and community members can meet Kasun. He will begin his new position on Sept. 1.

