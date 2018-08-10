Planet Princeton
Police & Fire

Man drowns in Lake Carnegie Friday afternoon

6 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
A man drowned in Lake Carnegie around 3 p.m. on Friday, police said. His name is not being released until family members have been notified.

At 2:52 p.m., a  person called 9-1-1 to report that a man had jumped into Lake Carnegie off of the dock near the boat launch. The caller reported that the man swam a few moments, then disappeared under water, and did not resurface.

Three Princeton police officers arrived on scene at 2:55 p.m., and two of the police officers entered the water and searched the area where a friend of the victim reported seeing him enter the water. The officers observed bubbles coming up to the surface as a third officer probed the area with a pole from the dock. One of the officers went underwater and located the man, grabbed him by the arm, and pulled him to the surface, where all three officers and Princeton First Aid and Rescue Squad members put the victim on the dock and immediately began CPR at 3:03 p.m.

The man was then taken to Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center in Plainsboro, where he was pronounced dead at 3:54 p.m. The matter remains under investigation by the Princeton Police Detective Bureau, officials said.

We will update this story when we have more information. 

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

