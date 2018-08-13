Planet Princeton
Flash flood watch in effect until Tuesday

1 min ago
Krystal Knapp
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a flash flood watch for portions of New Jersey and Pennsylvania, including Mercer, Hunterdon, Middlesex, and Northwestern Burlington , Lower Bucks, and Upper Bucks counties. The flood watch is in effect from 5 a.m. Monday until midnight Tuesday.

Several rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected beginning overnight and continuing through Monday. The storms will be capable of producing very heavy downpours resulting in urban, small stream, and flash flooding. Heavy rainfall within a short period of time can lead to rapidly rising water and flash flooding, particularly in urban areas, and along small creeks and streams. The ground is already fairly saturated due to recent heavy rains over the past several weeks.

A flash flood watch means that there is the potential for flash flooding, which can be life-threatening. Heavy rain is expected to occur over a short period of time. Rapidly rising flood waters may quickly inundate roadways and areas of poor drainage. Streams and creeks could leave their banks, flooding nearby properties.

Do not attempt to drive through flooded roadways. Turn around, don’t drown.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

