Police in Princeton have released the name of the man who drowned last Friday in Lake Carnegie.

Talven Page, 23, was a Trenton resident who worked as a security officer for a private company who loved the Twilight saga and spending time with his girlfriend.

Officials have not provided details about the incident beyond information that was released on Friday. Police said Page jumped in the water and swam for a bit then went under and failed to resurface. A police spokesman said no further information will be released until the investigation into the drowning is complete. Sources told Planet Princeton Page did not know how to swim well.

At 2:52 p.m. on Friday, a person called 9-1-1 to report that Page had jumped into Lake Carnegie off of the dock near the boat launch. The caller reported that Page swam a few moments, then disappeared under water, and did not resurface.

Three Princeton police officers arrived on scene at 2:55 p.m., and two of the police officers entered the water and searched the area where Page’s friend reported seeing him enter the water. The officers observed bubbles coming up to the surface as a third officer probed the area with a pole from the dock. One of the officers went underwater and located Page, grabbed him by the arm, and pulled him to the surface, where all three officers and Princeton First Aid and Rescue Squad members put the victim on the dock and immediately began CPR at 3:03 p.m.

Page was then taken to Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center in Plainsboro, where he was pronounced dead at 3:54 p.m.

