Education is vital to our collective success

Dear Friends, Neighbors and Fellow Princetonians:

Princeton, NJ is a truly special community in which to live, with diverse offerings for an extraordinary quality of life.

There’s so much one can embrace: a thriving downtown, connection to a prestigious university, safe neighborhoods, recreational opportunities, easy access to the shore, mountains and city life. There’s Lake Carnegie for outdoor enthusiasts, McCarter for art lovers, Princeton Tigers athletics for sports fans. And yes, there’s a truly exceptional public school district for nearly 3,800 children.

As a matter of fact, education, progress and advancement have been defining features of our community for many years now. Look no further than the university, IAS, the Seminary and Westminster, among many other fine local entities that have served as anchors for our town and shaped our collective identity. Most residents take pride in our educational institutions, including our public schools, even if we don’t have a direct affiliation with them.

We understand that the November vote on the referendum has come at a time of unease. Some days are just overwhelming. From our polarized democracy and sensational news headlines to the rising cost of living and our eroding planet, we understand the need to draw the line, take control and say “enough.” We empathize with those who are apprehensive about a tax increase, and understand why some have mobilized to question the referendum and its timing.

And yet, we implore each Princetonian to consider, who will pay the price in November if the referendum fails? With our classrooms, hallways and common areas already overcrowded and our student population on the rise, and with school buildings in desperate need of improvements from security to HVAC, we are deeply concerned for our children’s experience in the years to come.

Our shared uncertainties lie at the heart of our community’s future success, and while the timing may not be ideal, if not now, when? For those opposing the referendum, please consider the hundreds of children who have only just begun their Princeton Public Schools experience. Please don’t make our kids the scapegoats for the challenges of our time.

Education is something we should all value, regardless if you currently have a child in our public schools. Education is the cornerstone of our community and vital to the continued progress of our idyllic town. If you care for the future of our children, for our schools, and for the Princeton we all know and embrace, please support the referendum and vote YES on November 6, 2018. Thank you.

In community,

Amy & Eran Zacks

Gabrielle Cayton-Hodges & Jonathan Hodges

Lesley & John Livingston

Joy Mancino & Tom McPartland

Lauren & Ari Raivetz

Abigail Rose & Adam Seiden

