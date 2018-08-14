Planet Princeton
Palate

Cherry Grove Farm cheese wins national award

7 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

Cherry Grove Farm in Lawrenceville has received national recognition for its “Rarebird” cheese, a washed rind, raw cow’s milk cheese produced on the farm and aged between 60 and 90 days.

Rarebird won a silver medal in the “farmstead cow’s milk” category at the 2018 American Cheese Society competition in Pittsburgh. The conference is the premier cheese event in North America. Cheesemakers from all over the world gather to meet, learn, and taste the best cheeses being made in the United States and Canada.

The Rarebird cheese is the newest offering in Cherry Grove Farm’s lineup. Cheesemakers Paul Lawler and Sean Fitzgerald spent a year perfecting the texture and flavors of the cheese. Rarebird is made with milk from one milking. When mature, it has a silky, custardy  texture. Rarebird should be served at room temperature. Cherry Grove staff recommend pairing it with Gewurtztraminer, Dolcetto, or a strong dark ale.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« August 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Tue 14

How Photography Connects Us

July 31 @ 7:00 pm - August 21 @ 9:00 pm
Tue 14

HomeFront ArtSpace “Healing in Nature” Art @ D&R Greenway Through August

August 1 @ 9:30 am - August 31 @ 5:00 pm
Wed 15

Delaware River Basin Commission

August 15 @ 1:30 pm - 3:00 pm
Wed 15

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

August 15 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Wed 15

Yikes! What is Happening to My Body? A Puberty Talk for Girls 

August 15 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wed 15

Princeton Summer Theater presents ‘ The Baltimore Waltz’

August 15 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wed 15

Princeton Summer Theater presents The Baltimore Waltz by Paula Vogel

August 15 @ 8:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thu 16

Princeton Farmers’ Market

August 16 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thu 16

Pontoon Boat Nature Tours

August 16 @ 10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thu 16

Capital City Farmers Market

August 16 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thu 16

Learn how You can Make a Difference with Youth

August 16 @ 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm
Thu 16

Arts Council of Princeton Summer Concert Series

August 16 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Events Calendar

« August 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Tue 14

How Photography Connects Us

July 31 @ 7:00 pm - August 21 @ 9:00 pm
Tue 14

HomeFront ArtSpace “Healing in Nature” Art @ D&R Greenway Through August

August 1 @ 9:30 am - August 31 @ 5:00 pm
Wed 15

Delaware River Basin Commission

August 15 @ 1:30 pm - 3:00 pm
Wed 15

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

August 15 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Wed 15

Yikes! What is Happening to My Body? A Puberty Talk for Girls 

August 15 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
%d bloggers like this: