Cherry Grove Farm cheese wins national award

Cherry Grove Farm in Lawrenceville has received national recognition for its “Rarebird” cheese, a washed rind, raw cow’s milk cheese produced on the farm and aged between 60 and 90 days.

Rarebird won a silver medal in the “farmstead cow’s milk” category at the 2018 American Cheese Society competition in Pittsburgh. The conference is the premier cheese event in North America. Cheesemakers from all over the world gather to meet, learn, and taste the best cheeses being made in the United States and Canada.

The Rarebird cheese is the newest offering in Cherry Grove Farm’s lineup. Cheesemakers Paul Lawler and Sean Fitzgerald spent a year perfecting the texture and flavors of the cheese. Rarebird is made with milk from one milking. When mature, it has a silky, custardy texture. Rarebird should be served at room temperature. Cherry Grove staff recommend pairing it with Gewurtztraminer, Dolcetto, or a strong dark ale.

