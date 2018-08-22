Planet Princeton
Princeton Public Schools district hires new communications director

18 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
The Princeton Public Schools administration has hired a former New Jersey Department of Education employee to serve as the new communication’s director for the district.

Valerie Francois will be paid $79,500 plus benefits to handle communications and public relations for the district. Her appointment was announced last week, but the school board has not actually voted formally to approve it yet. She began her new post Aug. 16. The position was created about two years ago. Francois replaces Brenda Martens-Sewell, who was paid $63,800 a year, according to public records.

Francois was appointed by the Christie administration to serve as the division director of strategic partnerships and constituent communications at the New Jersey Department of Education in 2015. Previously she worked as the director of marketing and communications for the Ranney School in Monmouth County. She also worked as an educational outreach manager for the Siemens Foundation, as a program administrator for the Educational Testing Service, and as a web editor for the Girl Scouts USA. She earned her MBA from the University of Phoenix and her bachelor’s degree in journalism Penn State University. She lives in Plainsboro.

Events Calendar

« August 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Thu 23

Princeton Farmers’ Market

August 23 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thu 23

Sustainable Princeton at Farmer’s Market

August 23 @ 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thu 23

HomeFront ArtSpace “Healing in Nature” Art

August 23 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thu 23

Capital City Farmers Market

August 23 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thu 23

Family Musical Matinee: Sing

August 23 @ 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Thu 23

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

August 23 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Thu 23

Summer Threads 2 exhibit: Act 2 Opening

August 23 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 23

The Arts Council of Princeton Summer Courtyard Concert Series presents Michael Austin

August 23 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Fri 24

Mercer Lake Kayak Tours

August 24 @ 9:30 am - 12:00 pm
Fri 24

Skill-Based Volunteering

August 24 @ 9:45 am - 11:00 am
Fri 24

Author Storytime: The Adventurous Tale of Tiara Lee

August 24 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Fri 24

Friday Storytime at Barnes & Noble

August 24 @ 11:00 am - 11:30 am

