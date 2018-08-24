Planet Princeton
Police & Fire

Mercer County emergency dispatch receives spate of false “swatting” calls

1 min ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

Dispatchers for Mercer County’s emergency communications  have received a series of false 9-1-1 calls, commonly known as swatting calls. The calls have been reported to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

Swatting calls trigger the dispatch of emergency response service teams to locations under the false pretense of a serious emergency. The callers use a variety of technology tricks, known as “spoofing,” to hide the caller’s real location and trick emergency authorities into responding to a fabricated emergency. The calls are hard to trace because of the technology used.

County dispatchers have received at least eight calls over two or three days falsely claiming there was a pediatric emergency, an unconscious child, the cardiac arrest of a child, smoke reported, shots fired, and shots fired near a school.

The suspected calls filtered through dispatch in a variety of ways including Text 9-1-1 and phone calls to area police. None were direct 9-1-1 calls.

False alarms potentially divert emergency responders away from legitimate emergencies. County officials have vowed to prosecute the perpetrators of the calls to the full extent of the law.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

HomeFront ArtSpace “Healing in Nature” Art

August 24 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Fri 24

Sips and Sounds at Terhune Orchards

August 24 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Fri 24

Nocturnal Nature

August 24 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 24

Shamanic Sound Healing Nada Yoga Workshop with DALIEN

August 24 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Sat 25

Free summer nature programs for kids at the Tulpehaking Nature Center

August 25 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: