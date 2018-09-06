Planet Princeton
Attempted child luring on Prospect Avenue reported to police

1 min ago
Krystal Knapp
On the first day of school Wednesday, police in Princeton received a report from a resident that someone attempted to lure a child on Prospect Avenue.

A 10-year-old girl was walking home from a friend’s house at about 3 p.m. when she saw a red sedan or coupe traveling south on Riverside Drive East. The driver passed her, made a u-turn, and then headed north on Riverside Drive East. The driver then made a left onto Prospect Avenue, and stopped near the girl, asking her: “Are you okay? Do you need a ride?”  The girl responded that she was fine and did not need any help. The diver then asked, “Where are you going?” The girl responded “home” and continued to walk. The driver made a u-turn and headed east on Prospect Avenue before turning right and traveling south on Riverside Drive East.

The driver is described as a white male, 40 to 50 years old, with thinning light brown hair. He was wearing a yellow shirt. The incident is under investigation and police have added additional patrols to the area as a precaution. The incident has been forwarded to New Jersey State Police Child Attempted Luring Linkage System. If anyone has any information about the incident, call Det. Robert Allie of the Princeton Police Detective Bureau at 609-921-2100 ext. 2123, or call the confidential tip line at 609-688-2049.

