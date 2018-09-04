Princeton Public Schools bond referendum will be delayed because state has not signed off on the $130 million proposal

Princeton Public Schools officials wanted voters to approve a $130 million bond referendum this November or school construction, but could not get approvals from the state for the plan in time to have the questions placed on the ballot.

Representatives for the district submitted an amended plan after officials decided on May 29 to buy the Thanet property for administrative offices. The state has not completed its review of the amended application.

“The Princeton Public Schools received notice today that the New Jersey Department of Education is still in the process of reviewing the district’s facilities referendum plans, along with multiple projects from other New Jersey school districts,” reads a statement from the administration for the school district that was sent out by the new communications director Tuesday afternoon.

School officials claim that the state has not been able to approve the Princeton project because of a state backlog for reviews. “Due to the backlog, the state review is not yet complete, and as a result, the referendum ballot question will not be on the Board of Education’s agenda tonight,” reads the statement.

The next possible date for the referendum to be placed on the ballot would be Dec. 11. The revised date for the vote will be determined after the state approves the plan.

“We remain excited about the facilities referendum and will continue to communicate the facts to our community as we plan to address needed improvements to our buildings as well as needed space for our current and growing student population,” Superintendent of Schools Steve Cochrane said.

“Our goal continues to be to make critical upgrades to our security and HVAC systems at all six schools while expanding our capacity with needed and innovative spaces that are cost-effective, sustainable, and supportive of how our students learn and how our teachers teach. We recognize the importance of this vote to our current students and staff, to the generations of students to come, and to a community with a tradition rooted in high quality education for all,” Cochrane said. “We will take advantage of this additional time to ensure that everyone has accurate information about the district’s needs for space and security, the impact of the proposal on learning and wellness, and the associated costs both short and long-term.”

Like this: Like Loading...