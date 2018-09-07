New Mercer County freeholder appointed at political caucus meeting

Nina Melker of Hamilton was appointed this week to fill the Mercer County freeholder seat that was vacated recently by Anthony Verrelli. After Reed Gusciora was elected mayor of Trenton he gave up his state assembly seat, and the Democrats appointed Verrelli to replace him.

Melker was appointed to replace Verrelli at the Mercer County Democratic Committee Special Convention on Sept. 5.

A senior vice president at Berkshire Bank in Hamilton, Melker has served on boards for several nonprofit groups, including the Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Hospital in Hamilton, the St. Lawrence Rehabilitation Center, Mercer County Community College, Kidsbridge, the Miracle League; and the Hamilton Education Foundation. Melker is a member of the Hamilton Township Democratic Committee and serves as the treasurer of the group.

