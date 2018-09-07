Planet Princeton
Local Politics

New Mercer County freeholder appointed at political caucus meeting

8 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment
Nina Melker

Nina Melker of Hamilton was appointed this week to fill the Mercer County freeholder seat that was vacated recently by Anthony Verrelli. After Reed Gusciora was elected mayor of Trenton he gave up his state assembly seat, and the Democrats appointed Verrelli to replace him.

Melker was appointed to replace Verrelli at the Mercer County Democratic Committee Special Convention on Sept. 5.

A senior vice president at Berkshire Bank in Hamilton, Melker has served on boards for several nonprofit groups, including the Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Hospital in Hamilton, the St. Lawrence Rehabilitation Center, Mercer County Community College, Kidsbridge, the Miracle League; and the Hamilton Education Foundation. Melker is a member of the Hamilton Township Democratic Committee and serves as the treasurer of the group.

image_print

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« September 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Sat 08

Princeton Recycling Pickup

September 8
Sat 08

Community Free Yoga Day and Open House

September 8
Sat 08

Sourland Spectacular Bike Ride

September 8 @ 7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 08

Button Show for Kids and Adults

September 8 @ 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Sat 08

Health Screenings at the West Windsor Community Farmers Market

September 8 @ 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 08

Montgomery Blood Drive

September 8 @ 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 08

Franklin Township Community Farmers Market

September 8 @ 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Sat 08

Cosmic Microwave Background Cosmology for Kids

September 8 @ 10:00 am - 11:30 am
Sat 08

16th Annual Insect Festival

September 8 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 08

Frank Stella Unbound: Literature and Printmaking

September 8 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sat 08

Saturday Stories at the Princeton Public Library

September 8 @ 10:30 am - 11:00 am
Sat 08

Young Adult Spot (Y.A.S.)

September 8 @ 11:00 am - 12:30 pm

Events Calendar

« September 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Sat 08

Princeton Recycling Pickup

September 8
Sat 08

Community Free Yoga Day and Open House

September 8
Sat 08

Sourland Spectacular Bike Ride

September 8 @ 7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 08

Button Show for Kids and Adults

September 8 @ 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Sat 08

Health Screenings at the West Windsor Community Farmers Market

September 8 @ 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: