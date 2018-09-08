SAVE Pet of the Week: Meet Carla

Meet Carla. What a love! Carla is about four years old and was brought in through the local animal control. She is incredibly smart – she knows, sit, look, down, and walks very well on the leash. She loves belly rubs, peanut butter, walks, naps, and would make an amazing cuddle companion. She’s also great with kids. In fact, we bring her to many of our community events because she loves families. Please call (609-309-5214) or stop by for more information on Carla or to visit many of the wonderful cats and dogs we have available for adoption at SAVE. We are located at 1010 Route 601 in Skillman, NJ.
Sat 08
Princeton Recycling Pickup
September 8
Sat 08
Community Free Yoga Day and Open House
September 8
Sat 08
Sourland Spectacular Bike Ride
September 8 @ 7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 08
Button Show for Kids and Adults
September 8 @ 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Sat 08
Health Screenings at the West Windsor Community Farmers Market
September 8 @ 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 08
Montgomery Blood Drive
September 8 @ 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 08
Franklin Township Community Farmers Market
September 8 @ 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Sat 08
Cosmic Microwave Background Cosmology for Kids
September 8 @ 10:00 am - 11:30 am
Sat 08
16th Annual Insect Festival
September 8 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 08
Frank Stella Unbound: Literature and Printmaking
September 8 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sat 08
Saturday Stories at the Princeton Public Library
September 8 @ 10:30 am - 11:00 am
Sat 08
Young Adult Spot (Y.A.S.)
September 8 @ 11:00 am - 12:30 pm
