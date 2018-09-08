SAVE Pet of the Week: Meet Carla

Meet Carla. What a love! Carla is about four years old and was brought in through the local animal control. She is incredibly smart – she knows, sit, look, down, and walks very well on the leash. She loves belly rubs, peanut butter, walks, naps, and would make an amazing cuddle companion. She’s also great with kids. In fact, we bring her to many of our community events because she loves families. Please call (609-309-5214) or stop by for more information on Carla or to visit many of the wonderful cats and dogs we have available for adoption at SAVE. We are located at 1010 Route 601 in Skillman, NJ.

