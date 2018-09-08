Flood watch in effect until Monday night

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a flood watch for portions of New Jersey and Pennsylvania, including the following counties in our region: Mercer, Middlesex, Northwestern Burlington, Ocean, Somerset, Western Monmouth, Lower Bucks, and Upper Bucks.

The flood watch is in effect through Monday evening. The remnant of Hurricane Gordon will pass to the north and west of the region late this weekend and early into the new week. Moderate to heavy rain is expected for periods this weekend and Monday. One to three inches of rain is expected throughout the watch area, but there is the potential for thunderstorms that could result in five inches or more of rain. The grounds in most of New Jersey is already saturated, so it will not take much for flooding to occur.

Excessive rainfall could lead to rapidly rising water and flooding, particularly in urban areas and along small creeks and streams. There is also the potential for flash flooding during this time.

A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. People living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action in case flooding develops.

