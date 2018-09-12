Police seek public’s help locating missing Princeton senior

Police in Princeton are asking for the public’s help locating a missing person. Roper Road resident Doris Young, 77, has been missing since 11 a.m. on Sept. 11. She left her home in a 2006 Mercedes Benz R350 SUV with the license plate L86EHG. Police said she could be heading to Tuckerton, New Jersey.

Young is described as a white female, is 5’2” and weighs about 160 pounds. She has blue eyes and gray hair. She has difficulty walking without help, and requires insulin to treat her diabetes. She is not in possession of any of her prescribed medications.

If you see her, please contact Det. Luis Navas of the Princeton Police Dept. Detective Bureau at 609-921-2100,ext. 2175 or dial 911 if she is in need of medical assistance.

