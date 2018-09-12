Planet Princeton
Police & Fire

Police seek public’s help locating missing Princeton senior

1 min ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

Police in Princeton are asking for the public’s help locating a missing person. Roper Road resident Doris Young, 77, has been missing since 11 a.m. on Sept. 11. She left her home in a 2006 Mercedes Benz R350 SUV with the license plate L86EHG. Police said she could be heading to Tuckerton, New Jersey.

Young is described as a white female, is  5’2”  and weighs about 160 pounds. She has blue eyes and gray hair. She has difficulty walking without help, and requires insulin to treat her diabetes. She is not in possession of any of her prescribed medications.

If you see her, please contact Det. Luis Navas of the Princeton Police Dept. Detective Bureau at 609-921-2100,ext. 2175 or dial 911 if she is in need of medical assistance.

image_print

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« September 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Wed 12

Delaware Dreams Art @ D&R Greenway through November 9

September 11 @ 10:00 am - November 9 @ 5:00 pm
Wed 12

Frank Stella Unbound: Literature and Printmaking

September 12 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wed 12

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

September 12 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Wed 12

Free Choirs for Children and Youth

September 12 @ 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Wed 12

Constituting Justice: Ida B. Wells’s Anti-Lynching Campaign

September 12 @ 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Wed 12

Volunteer and Make a Difference in the Lives of Youth at Risk

September 12 @ 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Wed 12

Back 2 School Night

September 12 @ 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Wed 12

Origami Club for All Ages

September 12 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thu 13

Princeton Farmers’ Market

September 13 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thu 13

Delaware River Basin Commission

September 13 @ 10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thu 13

Contemporary Fiction Book Group at the Princeton Public Library

September 13 @ 10:30 am - 11:30 am
Thu 13

Capital City Farmers Market

September 13 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Events Calendar

« September 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Wed 12

Delaware Dreams Art @ D&R Greenway through November 9

September 11 @ 10:00 am - November 9 @ 5:00 pm
Wed 12

Frank Stella Unbound: Literature and Printmaking

September 12 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wed 12

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

September 12 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Wed 12

Free Choirs for Children and Youth

September 12 @ 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Wed 12

Constituting Justice: Ida B. Wells’s Anti-Lynching Campaign

September 12 @ 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm