Planet Princeton Weekend Picks, Sept. 21-23

Friday, September 21

Community Dinner and Movie: Moana – Bring a vegetarian dish, watch and discuss an inspirational movie. 7 p.m., Princeton Integral Yoga Community Center, 301 N. Harrison Street, Bldg A, Ste 1E, Princeton. More information

Seuls en Scène French Theater Festival Presents Harlem Quartet – The 7th edition of the French Theater Festival features renowned and emerging French writers, actors and directors of contemporary works recently presented on stages in France. Performances in English or in French with English subtitles. Free and open to the public. 7 p.m., Whitman College Class of ’70 Theater at Princeton University, More information

Bobby McFerrin, Vocalist with Gimme5 – Bobby McFerrin is not so much a musician as he is an instrument of music itself, a pure distillation of sound into joy whose performances blur the lines between performer and audience, fusing the two in a joyous communion. He opens Princeton University Concerts’ 125th season. 7:30 p.m., Richardson Auditorium in Alexander Hall, Princeton University. $45 More information

Human Error by Eric Pfeffinger – Pegasus Theatre Company presents the East Coast Premiere of Human Error, written by Eric Pfeffinger and directed by Jennifer Nasta Zefutie, at the West Windsor Arts Center. 8 p.m., 952 Alexander Road, West Windsor. $22 – $26 More information



Saturday, September 22

Team Parkinson 5K & Fun Run at Carnegie Center – Proceeds support Parkinson’s disease research. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. at 101 Carnegie Center Drive – Parking Lot, 101 Carnegie Center Drive, Princeton. $15 – $35 More information

Northfield Bank Free Community Shred Day – Customers and community members are invited to Northfield Bank’s Free Community Shred Day. The events will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Help keep you and your family safe from the dangers of identity theft by bringing in your old documents such as old tax returns or Northfield Bank, Pennington Branch, 4 Route 31 South, Pennington. More information

West Windsor Community Farmers Market – Local produce, foods, flowers, and more. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vaughn Parking Lot, Vaughn Drive, West Windsor. Free More information

Montgomery Open Spaces Scavenger Hunt – Do you know Montgomery’s open spaces? Want to become better acquainted? Join Montgomery Friends of Open Space for a free “Get to Know Our Open Spaces” scavenger hunt. Find the park treasures, take a picture. 9:30 a.m., Village Shopper, 1340 Route 206, Skillman. More information

Apple Days Harvest Festivals at Terhune Orchards –A weekend of family fun on the farm. Pick your own apples and pumpkins, enjoy pony rides, pedal tractors, wagon rides, the corn stalk maze, adventure barn and barnyard of farm animals. Children can paint their own pumpkin to bring home.10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Terhune Orchards, 330 Cold Soil Road, Princeton. $8 More information

32nd Annual Hopewell Harvest Fair – The fair features activities for kids of all ages from games and a petting zoo with the Mercer County 4H Clever Clovers to pony rides, inflatables, make-your-own scarecrows, face-painting, free demonstrations with the Hopewell Fire Department, the Hopewell Valley Central High School SPIKE Robotics Club, and more! 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hopewell Elementary School, 35 Princeton Ave., Hopewell. More information

REI Princeton Circuit Trail Scavenger Hunt – Run, bike, or walk to REI Princeton by way of the Circuit Trails network to participate in the Circuit Trails Scavenger Hunt. If you haven’t discovered the Circuit Trails yet, they are a growing network of hundreds of miles of multi-use trails in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware designated for recreation and commuting. 10 a.m., REI Princeton, 3371 US Highway 1, Lawrence. Free More information

Saturday Stories at the Princeton Public Library – Stories, songs and rhymes for children and their families. Adults must accompany their children. Princeton Public Library Story Room. 10:30 a.m., Princeton Public Library, 65 Witherspoon St, Princeton. Free More information

2018 Princeton Children’s Book Festival – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine on Hinds Plaza. More than 80 children’s literature authors and illustrators will participate in the festival. Meet with authors and illustrators and have books signed. 65 Witherspoon Street, Princeton. Free More information

Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day – Take a guided tour of the collection that highlights the women who worked at RCA, listen to period advertisements on a 1938 radio, watch old RCA commercials on a 1948 television, and more. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., The College of New Jersey, Roscoe West Hall, 2000 Pennington Road, Ewing. Free More information

Tots On Tour at the Grounds for Sculpture – Especially for kids age 3 to 5 and their adult caregivers. Listen to a story, explore the Grounds for Sculpture, and make art inspired by current exhibitions. Children must be accompanied by an adult companion. Space is limited; first-come, first-served. 11 a.m., Grounds for Sculpture, 80 Sculptors Way, Hamilton. $5 More information

Yoga in the Garden – A free yoga class in Morven’s gardens with Gemma Farrell of Gratitude Yoga. Gemma, a long-time yoga practitioner and one of Princeton’s most popular yoga instructors, invites the community to join her and explore the benefits of taking their yoga practices out of the studio. Noon, Morven Museum and Garden, 55 Stockton Street, Princeton. Free More information

Discovering Princeton: Stockton Landmark Walk – How did Princeton become Princeton? And what role did the Stockton family, Morven’s initial builders and residents, play in the evolution of both the town and university? Join Morven for a walking tour through the Mercer Hill neighborhood featuring Stockton family landmarks. Wiebke Martens and Jennifer Jang, authors of “Discovering Princeton: A Photographic Guide” will lead the tour. 1 p.m., Morven Museum and Garden, 55 Stockton Street, Princeton. $15 More information

Papermaking Demo with Frontline Arts’ Paper Connects – Watch as natural fibers from plants, newspapers, and clothes become paper. Learn more about this ancient art from the Frontline team and try your hand at the process.1 p.m., Grounds for Sculpture, 80 Sculptors Way, Hamilton. Free More information

Seuls en Scène 2018 presents Claire, Anton et eux – The 7th edition of the French Theater Festival features renowned and emerging French writers, actors and directors of contemporary works recently presented on stages in France. Performances in English or in French with English subtitles. 2 p.m., Wallace Theater, Lewis Arts Complex, Princeton University, 122 Alexander Street, Princeton. Free More information

Princeton University Art Museum Highlights Tour – Discover the Princeton University Art Museum’s premier collections spanning antiquity to contemporary in a highlights tour. Meet at the entrance to the museum. 2 p.m., Princeton University Art Museum. Free More information

Princeton University Community and Staff Day – Princeton University invites the community to attend Community and Staff Day. The day includes family events such as a youth sports clinic hosted by Princeton University athletes, Princeton football game, entertainment, crafts, and an information fair featuring local community organizations. All activities are free. Free football tickets are available online. 3 p.m., Powers Field at Princeton University Stadium. Free More information

An Evening With Bollywood: A Celebration of Indian Culture – The Arts Council of Princeton and Princeton Shopping Center present “An Evening With Bollywood”, a celebration of Indian culture. The event features Bollywood-inspired arts and crafts, Indian food and drinks, Bollywood dance and more. 4 p.m., Princeton Shopping Center, 301 N Harrison St, Princeton. Free More information

Sunday, September 23

West Windsor Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival – Live music, activities for kids and craft vendors. Don’t miss the “Alien Parade” to see people and pets in costumes. Craft beer and food truck vendors and more. 11 a.m., Vaughn Parking Lot, Vaughn Drive, West Windsor. More information

Princeton Elks Third Annual Craft and Vendor Fair – Rain or shine, open to the public. Admission: $2, 65 and older $1. Children 10 and under free. A one stop shop for all your shopping needs, from beauty to bling to housewares to tasty bites and so much more. Proceeds benefit Princeton Elks Charities, which include scholarships, youth activities and veterans programs in Montgomery. Noon, Princeton Elks Lodge, 354 Route 518, (Franklin Georgetown Road). More information

BIG Jewish Music Jam – Calling all singers and instrumentalists. Jam with The Jewish Center’s cantor and Klezmer/Yiddish performer and educator Jeff Warschauer No previous experience is necessary. Kids and adults from any background are welcome. (No, you don’t have to be Jewish to sing, play and love Jewish music.) Come sing and play klezmer music, Hebrew, Yiddish and Ladino songs, Hasidic tunes and more. 12:30 p.m., The Jewish Center of Princeton, 435 Nassau St., Princeton. Free More information

The 18th Annual Epicurean Palette – The Epicurean Palette is a celebration of fine food and wine that helps support the exhibitions and educational initiatives at Grounds For Sculpture. Spend an afternoon strolling the 42-acre sculpture park while sampling extraordinary cuisine from the area’s finest chefs and a wide-variety of wine, beer and spirits from local purveyors. For more information visit www.epicureanpalette.org.1 p.m., Grounds for Sculpture, 80 Sculptors Way, Hamilton. $125-$185. More information

Send Hunger Packing Family Fun Day – Come Join the fun and support Send Hunger Packing Princeton from 1 to 3 p.m. on Hinds Plaza next to the Princeton Public Library. This year’s theme is family and will include activities like face painting and DJ dancing. $20 More information

Protecting Women’s Health & Reproductive Rights – A discussion of the issues impacting women’s control over their health and reproductive lives in New Jersey in 2018. 2 p.m., Boys and Girls Clubs of Mercer County, 1040 Spruce Street, Lawrence Township. Free More information

Unionville Vineyards 25th Anniversary Soiree – Live music and more. Guests will enjoy an open tasting of all current releases. Winemakers Zeke Johnsen and Conor Quilty will pour library wines and barrel samples side by side in the barrel building. 2 p.m., Unionville Vineyards, 9 Rocktown Road, Ringoes. $49 More information

Central Jersey Story Slam – Many voices. Real stories. Artfully told. The theme is “Sparks”. Start planning your story now. Who or what has created a spark for you? What did that lead to? Perhaps you remember a time when sparks flew, or some bright sparks ruined your day. 6:30 p.m., Tiger Labs, 252 Nassau Street, Princeton. $10 More information

Beppe Gambetta Performs at Gravity Hill Farm – Gravity Hill and the Northeast Organic Farming Association of New Jersey welcome guitarist, vocalist, researcher and composer Beppe Gambetta. Born in Genova, Italy in 1955, Gambetta developed a style of concert presentation that brings American and European roots together. 7 p.m., Gravity Hill Farm, 67 Pleasant Valley Rd, Titusville. $40 More information

