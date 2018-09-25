Planet Princeton
Flash flood warning in effect until 9:15 p.m.

19 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a flash flood warning for Mercer County, south central Somerset County, southwestern Middlesex County, and southeastern Bucks County until 9:15 p.m.

At 5:13 p.m., doppler radar showed thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warning area. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly in the areas of heaviest rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Some locations that could experience flooding include: Trenton, Ewing, Princeton, Bristol, Hightstown, Cranbury, Pennington, Yardley, Hopewell, Tullytown, Rocky Hill, Washington Crossing, Skillman, Princeton Meadows, Windsor, Kingston, Plainsboro Center, Clearbrook Park, Edinburg and White Horse.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Don’t drive through water when roads are flooded. Turn around, don’t drown.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

