Flash flood warning in effect until 9:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a flash flood warning for Mercer County, south central Somerset County, southwestern Middlesex County, and southeastern Bucks County until 9:15 p.m.

At 5:13 p.m., doppler radar showed thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warning area. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly in the areas of heaviest rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Some locations that could experience flooding include: Trenton, Ewing, Princeton, Bristol, Hightstown, Cranbury, Pennington, Yardley, Hopewell, Tullytown, Rocky Hill, Washington Crossing, Skillman, Princeton Meadows, Windsor, Kingston, Plainsboro Center, Clearbrook Park, Edinburg and White Horse.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Don’t drive through water when roads are flooded. Turn around, don’t drown.

