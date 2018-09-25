Planet Princeton
Schools

Princeton Public Schools settles lawsuit with charter school

17 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
The school board for the Princeton Public Schools has settled two lawsuits with the Princeton Charter School challenging the charter school’s expansion. The Princeton Public Schools will save a total of $60,000 over the next two years, or $30,000 each year, as a result of the settlement.

Legal fees for the lawsuits cost each side more than $100,000 as of July 1 of 2017, meaning the district spent more money on the suits than it gained.

“We as a board and  I as an individual felt it was important to protect our budget,” School Board President Patrick Sullivan said. “This lawsuit sends a message to our entire town that our budget is very important for students.” 

In October of 2017, Mercer County Superior Court Judge Mary Jacobson denied the school district’s request to void the Princeton Charter School’s application to the state for an amended charter that allowed the charter school to expand. She also expressed concerns about both school districts violating the Open Public Meetings Act. The Princeton Public Schools then filed an appeal in the case.

The district also filed anther appeal challenging former New Jersey Commissioner of Education Kimberley Harrington’s February 2017 decision granting the Princeton Charter School’s request to expand.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

