Photos: Residents gather on Palmer Square during Kavanaugh hearing

9 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
As Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Brett Kavanaugh spoke before the Senate Judiciary Committee today, some members of the Princeton community gathered to voice their support for sexual assault survivors. “Believe women”, “Princeton supports sex assault survivors” and “I believe Dr. Ford” were just some of the posters carried by about three dozen people who joined together on Palmer Square.

On Monday, the YWCA Princeton joined YWCAs across the country and the #MeToo movement for a national walkout in solidarity with Ford and other survivors of sexual assault.

