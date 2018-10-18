14-year-old boy struck by vehicle while crossing Clarksville Road Tuesday

A 14-year-old boy sustained serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle while he was running in West Windsor on Oct. 16.

At about 8:50 p.m., police were dispatched to Clarksville Road at the Windsor Athletic Center after someone reported the incident. The boy had been running from Raven Boulevard in the Princeton Terrace Apartments to the Windsor Athletic Center across Clarksville Road. A 40-year-old man driving an Acura MDX was traveling southbound on Clarksville Road and was approaching the entrance to the Windsor Athletic Center. Another vehicle was traveling northbound on Clarksville Road approaching Raven Boulevard and was preparing to make a right turn into the Princeton Terrace Apartment Complex.The pedestrian, who was wearing a beige sweatshirt and black pants, was struck by the Acura in the southbound lane of Clarksville Road. Police said that the pedestrian did not use the pedestrian cross walk to cross the Clarksville Road.

The boy sustained serious injuries and was transported to the Capital Health Regional Medical Center with serious, non-life threatening injuries to his head, face, shoulder and torso areas.

No charges have been filed and the incident remains under investigation.Witnesses should call Officer LaTorre at (609) 799-1222 or email LaTorre@WestWindsorPolice.com.

