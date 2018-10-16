Planet Princeton
Pets

Cat missing in Princeton, dog found in West Windsor

19 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment
Osito the cat

Osito the cat has been missing from his Princeton home since Friday night, October 12. He lives in the area around Mountain Avenue and Pardoe / Mountain Lakes Park. Osito is a black cat with yellow eyes. His owner describes him as a sweet, rather skittish kitty. He is likely to run away if you get closer to him than an arms length. He has a microchip, and is not wearing a collar. He is an indoor cat. If you see a cat fitting Osito’s description, please e-mail cburkmar@gmail.com.

Dog found in West Windsor

In West Windsor, a dog was found roaming around on Edinburg Road near Galston on Tuesday. The small, white dog has a red collar, but no tags or chip. Contact the West Windsor Police Department at 609-799-1222 if you recognize this sweet pooch.

image_print

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« October 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Wed 17

Infant – Toddler Class

September 21 @ 10:00 am - December 21 @ 12:00 pm
Wed 17

Trenton Art Puzzle

October 5 @ 11:00 am - October 26 @ 5:00 pm
Wed 17

Author Sue Hallgarth Visits the Princeton Public Library

October 9 @ 7:00 pm - December 4 @ 8:30 pm
Wed 17

Free Choirs for Children and Youth

October 17 @ 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Wed 17

Youth Solutions to the Climate Crisis: Children Changing Minds, Changing Laws, Changing the World

October 17 @ 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Wed 17

Youth Solutions to the Climate Crisis: Children Changing Minds, Changing Laws, Changing the World — and What you Can Do

October 17 @ 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Wed 17

Allan Stone: Collecting as a Pure Passion

October 17 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wed 17

Citizenship Preparation Classes

October 17 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wed 17

Cooking with Fresh Fall Foods 

October 17 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wed 17

Princeton’s Energy Future: Can We Be Carbon Free?

October 17 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wed 17

Reading by Robin Coste Lewis and Sheila Heti, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creative Writing

October 17 @ 7:30 pm
Wed 17

Reading by Robin Coste Lewis and Sheila Heti, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creative Writing

October 17 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Events Calendar

« October 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4