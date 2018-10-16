Two Sevens restaurant in Princeton closes

Two Sevens Eatery & Cantina on Witherspoon Street in Princeton was closed down by the Fenwick Hospitality Group yesterday. The decision to close the eatery was announced in a message to patrons.

The restaurant was an open space with large windows and an industrial feel that seated 100 people, and featured food from Central and South America. The bar served Latin spirits, wine, beer, and cocktails.

“After opening three successful restaurants in Princeton over the years, Two Sevens opened with the same enthusiasm and excitement to offer a gathering place for the community to enjoy and connect over a great meal,” reads the message from the Fenwick Hospitality Group. “While we received praise for the authentic food and positive feedback on our restaurant, Two Sevens was not evolving in a manner acceptable to our team.”

The restaurant concept for the space, which is located at 277 Witherspoon Street next to the AvalonBay apartments, will be redesigned. The Fenwick Hospitality group plans to reopen a revamped restaurant some time in the spring.

Fenwick Hospitality, owned by Jim Nawn, also operates Agricola, The Dinky Bar, and Cargot Brasserie.

Like this: Like Loading...