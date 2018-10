Gus the cat has been missing from a home on Springdale Road at Battle Road in Princeton since Wednesday night. He’s a black and white cat with green eyes, and he weighs about 14 pounds. He is sweet but very shy. He typically goes outside, but never roams and doesn’t wear a collar or have a microchip. If you spot Gus, please email his owner at anntparker @ gmail.com.

Like this: Like Loading...