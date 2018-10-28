Planet Princeton
Faith & Values

Responding to the Tree of Life Synagogue killings: Interfaith prayer service to be held in Princeton Sunday night

16 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Princeton area religious leaders have organized an interfaith prayer service in the wake of the killings at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

The Jewish Center of Princeton and Nassau Presbyterian Church, in partnership with the Princeton Clergy Association, will be holding a prayer service tonight, Sunday, Oct. 28, in response to the killings. The service will be held at 5 p.m. at Nassau Presbyterian Church, which is located at 61 Nassau Street in downtown Princeton. The service is open to the public.

Eleven people were murdered and six other people were wounded Saturday morning at the mass shooting at the synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood, one of America’s most deeply rooted Jewish neighborhoods.

The shooter, who had an assault-style rifle and three handguns, spewed anti-Semitic slurs and rhetoric on social media and shouted anti-Semitic slurs as he stormed the synagogue.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the massacre is  one of the deadliest attacks on the Jewish community in the U.S. history.

