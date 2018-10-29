Planet Princeton
Police & Fire

Attempted robbery at Santander Bank in West Windsor

12 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
The West Windsor bank robbery suspect was wearing a red jacket and dark hat and sunglasses.

Just after 10 a.m. on Monday, a man entered the Santander Bank at 44 Princeton-Hightstown Road and attempted to rob the bank. Police have not shared any details about what happened inside the bank or whether the suspect was carrying a weapon. After the robbery attempt, the suspect exited the bank and fled the scene. He is described as a heavyset white male “with multiple chins.”

The man appears to be the same person who has committed several bank robberies across the state. The picture of him from the Santander Bank in West Windsor is the clearest photo of him so far. Last week he robbed a bank in Trenton.

The FBI and the West Windsor Police Detective Bureau are handling the investigation.  If you recognize the man in the photo, email Investigations Lt. Fow at fow@westwindsorpolice.com or Det. Jelinski at jelinski@westwindsorpolice.com, call 9-1-1, (609) 799-1222, or call the West Windsor Police Department’s dedicated anonymous tipline at (609) 799-0452.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

