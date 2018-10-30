Serial bank robber suspect caught after North Brunswick heist yesterday

A Hillsborough man has been arrested in connection with multiple bank robberies in Central New Jersey.

Mark Elbaum, 52, allegedly robbed the Valley National Bank on Route 27 in North Brunswick yesterday less than an hour after he allegedly attempted to rob the Santander Bank on Princeton-Hightstown Road.

Just after 10 a.m. on Monday, police responded to an attempted bank robbery at the Santander Bank. The suspect, described as a man in his 50s with multiple chins, fled the scene. At 10:50 a.m. he struck again and robbed the Valley National Bank.

Several area law enforcement agencies coordinated efforts to identify and arrest Elbaum, who was taken into custody at about 6:30 p.m. Monday without incident, police said.

Police are not releasing further information yet because the incidents are still under investigation.

