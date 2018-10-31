Planet Princeton
McCarter Theatre announces community reading of ‘Greensboro: A Requiem’

8 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
McCarter Theatre Center will be hosting a participatory community reading of Emily Mann’s “Greensboro: A Requiem” on  Wednesday, November 14 at 6:30 p.m. on the Matthews Stage.

The event is free and open to the public, but online RSVPs are requested. Copies of the play will be provided at the event.

Community play readings are interactive, round-robin format readings in which everyone gets a chance to read aloud.  No experience or preparation is necessary. The reading will be followed by a group discussion of the experience of the play in relation to contemporary concerns and events.

“Greensboro: A Requiem” is a 1996 documentary play written by McCarter Artistic Director Emily Mann. The work was inspired by the killings of five anti-Ku Klux Klan demonstrators in Greensboro, North Carolina in 1979. The play, crafted from interview material, courtroom transcripts, and personal reminiscences  of the people involved, examines social justice, white supremacy, hate speech, and racially motivated violence.

The event is presented in connection with the Ghostlight Project, which aims to create spaces that serve as “beacons of light” that are committed to diversity and inclusion.  For more information about The Ghostlight Project, visit www.theghostlightproject.com.

