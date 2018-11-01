Parking permit rates increasing by 29 percent for non-resident commuters at Princeton Junction Train Station lots

Commuters who are not West Windsor residents who park at the Alexander Road or ride share lots at the Princeton Junction Train Station received an unwelcome surprise yesterday in the form of a notice that rates for quarterly parking permits are increasing by 29 percent.

The West Windsor Parking Authority and New Jersey Transit are increasing the parking permit rate from $195 per quarter to $252 per quarter for non-resident commuters effective January of 2019. Commuters who are not West Windsor residents will pay $1,008 per year to park in the lots, or $228 more than the $780 per year they are currently paying.

Some commuters think such a high increase is outrageous, especially given the drop in service levels on New Jersey Transit trains over the last few years. They say there have been to many late or canceled trains in recent months.

Officials say the rate increases are needed to cover expenses for the lots, which are owned by New Jersey Transit.

“As our operational expenses have grown, we have managed to avoid a price increase for the last eight years while maintaining quality and security standards across the many lots that make up the parking campus,” reads the notice from the West Windsor Parking Authority. “Snow removal continues to be our most expensive activity and this, combined with the parking facility

improvements, make an increase necessary at this time.”

Some commuters plan to attend the next meeting of the West Windsor Parking Authority to complain about the increase. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the West Windsor Parking Authority’s office, which is located at Windsor Plaza Suite #24, at 64 Princeton-Hightstown Road in Princeton Junction.

West Windsor Township residents will only see their permit fees increase $15 per quarter. Resident permits that now cost $120 per quarter will cost $135 per quarter for the quarter that begins Jan. 1.

The daily parking rate at the station will increase to $6 per day on Jan. 1.

