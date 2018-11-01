Planet Princeton
Traffic & Transit

Parking permit rates increasing by 29 percent for non-resident commuters at Princeton Junction Train Station lots

12 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

Commuters who are not West Windsor residents who park at the Alexander Road or ride share lots at the Princeton Junction Train Station received an unwelcome surprise yesterday in the form of a notice that rates for quarterly parking permits are increasing by 29 percent.

The West Windsor Parking Authority and New Jersey Transit are increasing the parking permit rate from $195 per quarter to $252 per quarter for non-resident commuters effective January of 2019. Commuters who are not West Windsor residents will pay $1,008 per year to park in the lots, or $228 more than the $780 per year they are currently paying.

Some commuters think such a high increase is outrageous, especially given the drop in service levels on New Jersey Transit trains over the last few years. They say there have been to many late or canceled trains in recent months.

Officials say the rate increases are needed to cover expenses for the lots, which are owned by New Jersey Transit.

“As our operational expenses have grown, we have managed to avoid a price increase for the last eight years while maintaining quality and security standards across the many lots that make up the parking campus,” reads the notice from the West Windsor Parking Authority. “Snow removal continues to be our most expensive activity and this, combined with the parking facility
improvements, make an increase necessary at this time.”

Some commuters plan to attend the next meeting of the West Windsor Parking Authority to complain about the increase. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the West Windsor Parking Authority’s office, which is located at Windsor Plaza Suite #24, at 64 Princeton-Hightstown Road in Princeton Junction.

West Windsor Township residents will only see their permit fees increase $15 per quarter. Resident permits that now cost $120 per quarter will cost $135 per quarter for the quarter that begins Jan. 1.

The daily parking rate at the station will increase to $6 per day on Jan. 1.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« November 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
Fri 02

Comedy Night at Rat’s

November 2 @ 8:30 am - 11:59 pm
Fri 02

Job Seekers Group

November 2 @ 9:45 am - 10:45 am
Fri 02

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory Public Tour

November 2 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Fri 02

Friday Storytime at Barnes & Noble

November 2 @ 11:00 am - 11:30 am
Fri 02

The Collaborators Opening Reception

November 2 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Fri 02

“Impact of the Past” Lecture Series at the Institute for Advanced Study

November 2 @ 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Fri 02

Food, Wine, & Maybe Tuscany for Parkinson’s Disease Research

November 2 @ 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Fri 02

Policing the Past: The CIA and the Landscape of Secrecy

November 2 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Fri 02

First Fridays at the Grounds for Sculpture

November 2 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 02

Friday Feature Films at the Princeton Public Library

November 2 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Fri 02

Frankenread at Princeton University

November 2 @ 6:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Fri 02

Frankenread: 200th Anniversary of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

November 2 @ 6:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Events Calendar

« November 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
Fri 02

Comedy Night at Rat’s

November 2 @ 8:30 am - 11:59 pm
Fri 02

Job Seekers Group

November 2 @ 9:45 am - 10:45 am
Fri 02

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory Public Tour

November 2 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Fri 02

Friday Storytime at Barnes & Noble

November 2 @ 11:00 am - 11:30 am
Fri 02

The Collaborators Opening Reception

November 2 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: