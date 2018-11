The bonfire was lit on Sunday night at Princeton University. The bonfire celebrates the Princeton University football team having the best record in a single season among the Big Three — Harvard, Yale and Princeton. The last time the bonfire celebration took place was in 2013. The Princeton University football team is 10-0 this season. On Nov. 17, the Tigers defeated the University of Pennsylvania, 42-14. Photo by Amy Zakar.

