Community college career and technical education students will be eligible for food assistance benefits in NJ

2 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
State officials announced Monday that New Jersey is expanding food assistance to career and technical education students at community colleges.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP, will be available to students in community college career and technical education programs beginning early next month, officials said at a press conference Monday at Middlesex Community College.

New Jersey Secretary of Higher Education Zakiya Smith Ellis said food insecurity is a hidden challenge of college affordability. Earlier this year, Middlesex County College opened a food pantry for students.

“College affordability is not about more than just tuition and fees,” Smith Ellis said. “Students struggle to pay for living costs as well. In a traditional setting this is often referred to as room and board, but most students don’t live on campus and low-income students still need support to meet these basic needs.”

According to national surveys, almost 40 percent of community college students reporting food insecurity, meaning a lack of reliable access to sufficient quantities of affordable, nutritious food. New Jersey Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson said the hope is that expanding SNAP eligibility for students and raising awareness about food assistance will alleviate hunger on community college campuses.

“SNAP is the first line of defense against hunger,” Johnson said. “Hunger is often a focus this time of year, but it’s a year-round problem for far too many people, including students who too often are forced to worry about food instead of their studies. Students learning employable skills in New Jersey’s community colleges should not be left behind when it comes to this crucial nutritional assistance program…For many families college affordability includes not just tuition, but ensuring access to essentials like food and child care.”

Middlesex County College Interim President Mark McCormick said students in community colleges often face a myriad of challenges and obstacles that hinder their ability to stay in college and complete a degree. “Initiatives like this one help mitigate potential barriers to students’ success and will make it possible for more community college students to achieve their educational goals,” he said.

“We know that many students face hunger and are forced to make the terrible choice between staying in school and having enough to eat. Now, more New Jersey students can receive SNAP, giving them a much better chance of completing their education and going on to land higher-paying jobs,” said Adele LaTourette, director of Hunger Free New Jersey.

College students can be eligible for SNAP is if they are at least half-time students participating in a state-recognized employment and training program. The Murphy Administration will now recognize all approved career and technical education programs at New Jersey community colleges as eligible SNAP employment and training programs. Students who meet SNAP income eligibility standards and participate in these training programs will now have access to food assistance.

In 2017, 67,000 students were enrolled in these career and technical education programs in New Jersey, with an estimated 45 percent considered low-income based on financial aid records, according to the Council on County Colleges.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

Events Calendar

« November 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
Mon 19

West Windsor Arts Center Off the Wall Affordable Art Show

November 5 @ 10:00 am - December 21 @ 6:00 pm
Mon 19

Domestic, Houses & Landscapes. Selections from the work of Catherine Opie

November 19, 2018 @ 5:30 pm - January 11, 2019 @ 5:30 pm
Tue 20

Painting Show, presented by Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

November 20 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tue 20

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

November 20 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Tue 20

How to Build and Launch Web Apps for Ages 8-14

November 20 @ 4:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Tue 20

Writers’ Room

November 20 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wed 21

Festival of Trees

November 21, 2018 @ 10:00 am - January 6, 2019 @ 4:00 pm
Wed 21

Storytime at Barnes & Noble

November 21 @ 11:00 am - 11:30 am
Thu 22

Thanksgiving Day Walk in the Mapleton Preserve

November 22 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thu 22

Book Writing Workshop

November 22 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Fri 23

Job Seekers Group

November 23 @ 9:45 am - 10:45 am
Fri 23

Friday Storytime at Barnes & Noble

November 23 @ 11:00 am - 11:30 am

