Planet Princeton
Traffic & Transit

NJ Transit: No firm date for restoration of Dinky train service yet

1 min ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

NJ Jersey Transit officials have not determined when Dinky Train service will be restored.

Asked today if there is an estimated date for when service will be restored, a representative for NJ Transit said officials are still not sure about the restoration timeline.

“NJ Transit’s rail service planners are currently evaluating the schedule for restoring regular service to the Princeton Branch (the “Dinky”), Atlantic City Rail Line, weekend Gladstone service and other lines, after we have met the federal equipment installation milestone,” wrote Nancy Snyder, senior director of public information and corporate communications, in an email responding to a Planet Princeton inquiry on Wednesday.

At a Nov. 20 meeting, NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbitt told area officials he could  not guarantee a restoration date,  but is trying to resume service on the Princeton Branch by January 15.  He also asked for feedback about the substitute bus service at the meeting.

Commuters who depend on the substitute bus service have reported delays and missed connections during rush hour and in bad weather. The Daily Princetonian reported that many students have been left behind or have been late for trains because the bus has half the capacity of the Dinky train. The problems become worse at the start and end of breaks when more students are traveling and are carrying luggage, students reported.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« November 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
Wed 28

West Windsor Arts Center Off the Wall Affordable Art Show

November 5 @ 10:00 am - December 21 @ 6:00 pm
Wed 28

Domestic, Houses & Landscapes. Selections from the work of Catherine Opie

November 19, 2018 @ 5:30 pm - January 11, 2019 @ 5:30 pm
Wed 28

Festival of Trees

November 21, 2018 @ 10:00 am - January 6, 2019 @ 4:00 pm
Thu 29

Joy In The Everyday

November 29, 2018 - March 25, 2019
Thu 29

Painting Show, presented by Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

November 29 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thu 29

Painting Show, presented by Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

November 29 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thu 29

Exhibition by Marc Robinson, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

November 29 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thu 29

Mercer County Community ID Card Program

November 29 @ 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Thu 29

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

November 29 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Thu 29

Trinity Church Youth Choir Open House – Nov. 29, 4:30-6:00 pm

November 29 @ 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Fri 30

Job Seekers Group

November 30 @ 9:45 am - 10:45 am
Fri 30

Friday Storytime at Barnes & Noble

November 30 @ 11:00 am - 11:30 am

Events Calendar

« November 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2