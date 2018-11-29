Womanspace Communities of Light event is Dec. 3

On Monday night, Dec. 3, businesses, local organizations, student groups and residents will light candles to raise awareness about domestic violence and spread the message that peace begins at home.
The candles will be lit as part of the 17th annual Womanspace Communities of Light campaign.The candles are meant to be a sign of hope for the women, men, and children affected by domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking in the community.
“The lighting of luminaries throughout the county is a unique way to increase local awareness of the presence of domestic and sexual violence and human trafficking in our community,” said Denise Taylor, chairwoman of the 2018 Communities of Light campaign. “It’s also a way to highlight Womanspace’s mission of serving victims.”
Taylor, the owner of Diverse Styles Salon in Lawrence, said she is passionate about the cause of helping domestic violence victims. Domestic violence occurs in all communities, regardless of socio-economic status. Taylor says she had had employees at her salon over the years who were victims of domestic violence. She is grateful that there is a resource like Womanspace in the community that provides resources and a safety net for people who are affected by domestic violence.
Community of Light events will be held at the following locations. If a time is not noted, candles will be lit at dusk:
Allentown – The Allentown Business Community Association, Heavenly Havens Creamery, and Willamenas.
East Windsor – 5 p.m. at the East Windsor Municipal Building, followed by refreshments
Ewing Township – 5 p.m. at the Ewing Township Municipal Building
Hamilton – 4:15 p.m. at Assemblyman Dan Benson’s office, 3691 Nottingham Way
Hightstown – 4:30 p.m. in front of the Hightstown Public Library
Hopewell Township: 4:30 p.m. at the municipal building
Lawrence Township: 4:30 p.m. at Weeden Park. The Lawrenceville School and Rider University will also light candles.
Pennington: 4:30 p.m. at town hall.
Princeton: 4:30 p.m. – Princeton University SHARE and eating clubs will light up Washington Road and Harrison Street. Palmer Square and the Princeton Academy of the Sacred Heart will also light candles.
Robbinsville: 4:30 p.m. at the municipal building
Trenton: 5 p.m. at Trenton City Hall. Trenton Social will also light candles.
West Windsor: 5 p.m. at the municipal building and police department
Businesses, schools, nonprofits and individuals can buy luminary kits for the event. All proceeds support Womanspace programs. Kits are $10 each and can be purchased at the following locations. Editor’s note: In some locations, kits have sold out or there are only a few left:
Amerikick, 2901 Brunswick Pike, Lawrenceville
Casa Aziz, 4 Hulfish St., Princeton
Chance on Main, 34 South Main Street, Pennington
DiverseStyle Salon, 3371 Brunswick Pike US Hwy 1, Lawrence
Domain Computer Services, Inc., 1 Corporate Drive, Cranbury
Doctor’s Express Urgent Care, 2222 Route 33, Suite H, Hamilton
ERA Central Realty Robbinsville, 20 Main St., Robbinsville
Everson’s Karate and Cardio Kickboxing, 2330 Hwy 33, Suite 102, Robbinsville
Flip Body Fit, 2103 Whitehorse Mercerville Road, Hamilton
Greater Eldridge Park Neighborhood Association (GENPA), 78 Meriline Avenue
Hamilton Horizons Federal Credit Union, 3535 Quakerbridge Road, Ste. 600, Hamilton
Hamilton Washery, 121 Graffam Ave, Hamilton Township
Heavenly Havens Creamery, 33 South Main St., Allentown
Investors Bank, 160 Lawrenceville Pennington Road, Lawrenceville
Karl Weidel Insurance, 23 South Warren St., Trenton
Lawrenceville Home Improvement, 2821 Brunswick Pike, Lawrenceville
McCaffrey’s Food Market- Princeton, 301 N Harrison St, Princeton
McCaffrey’s Food Market- West Windsor, 335 Princeton Hightstown Rd, West Windsor
Mrs. G TV and Appliance Store, 2720 US-1 BUS, Lawrence Township
Optique Boutique, 3371 US Hwy 1, Unit 154 Mercer Mall, Lawrence Township
Pennington Quality Market, 25 Route 31 South Suite X, Pennington
Princeton Center for Yoga and Health, 88 Orchard Road, Skillman
Terhune Orchards, 330 Cold Soil Road, Princeton
Tony’s Farm and Garden Center, 1369 Route 130, Windsor
Weidel Realtors, 190 Nassau Street, Princeton
Wilhelmina’s Gift Shop, 6 Church Street, Allentown
For more information about Womanspace or the Communities of Light campaign, visit the Womanspace website.