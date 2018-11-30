Bernadette the dog missing from Princeton home

Bernadette the dog was last see at the Harlingen Vet in Skillman. Her family lives in Princeton. They miss her very much and are very worried. If anyone sees Bernadette, call Jeanne at (609) 921-3535.
