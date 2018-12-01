Teen groped while walking in Moore Street area of Princeton Friday evening

A 15-year-old girl was groped when she was walking in the Moore Street and Franklin Street area Friday at about 5:30 p.m. A man ran up behind her and grabbed her buttocks. He was dressed in dark clothing. After grabbing her, the man fled westbound on Franklin Avenue.

The girl was uninjured in the incident, police said.

Police said the race and ethnicity of the suspect are unknown, and there are no other clues about the identity of the man.

The incident was reported to police just before 8 p.m. and remains under investigation.

This incident is similar to several other incidents Planet Princeton has reported on that have taken place in Princeton over the last few years.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the Moore and Franklin street area with outdoor surveillance cameras to check the cameras for any footage of the fleeing suspect. Anyone with information about the incident should contact Det. Sgt. Ben Gering at (609) 921-2100, ext. 1840. Call police at 608-921-2100, ext. 0, when a suspicious incident occurs or suspicious behavior is observed in your neighborhood.

Like this: Like Loading...