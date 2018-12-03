Princeton High School principal will retire at end of school year

Princeton High School Principal Gary Snyder will retire in June of 2019. He informed staff members about his decision Monday afternoon.

Snyder has been the principal at the high school since October of 2003. According to public records, he earned $194,056 in 2016.

Previously, Snyder was the principal of Pioneer Valley Regional School in Northfield, Mass. He also served as an assistant principal at another Massachusetts high school for six years. He was an athletic director at a high school in Virginia for three years, and a social studies teacher for eight years.

We will update this story when more information is available.

Like this: Like Loading...