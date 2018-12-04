College of New Jersey student, 20, dies as a result of injuries from Sunday crash

A College of New Jersey student who was injured in a head-on crash early Sunday morning died early Tuesday afternoon, Mercer County officials have confirmed.

Michael Sot, a sophomore math major from Clark, was driving on Pennington Road (Route 31) near the college, shuttling five friends home Sunday around 2 a.m., when the driver of a 2018 Kia Optima heading in the opposite direction crossed the line and struck his 2007 Dodge Charger. Sot, 20, was the designated driver for the group of friends.

The driver of the Kia Optima, David Lamar V, has been charged with vehicular homicide, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s office. Lamar, 22, is a resident of West Windsor. He allegedly drove while intoxicated.

First responders had to free occupants of both vehicles after the crash Sunday. Eight people were injured in the crash. The injuries included broken bones, a ruptured bladder and a brain injury.

Two people were released from the hospital Monday night.

Five of the crash victims are College of New Jersey students. Four are are members of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. A GoFundMe page has been set up for the victims by a former fraternity president. More than $79,000 has been raised so far.

