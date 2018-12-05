Fire leaves Pennington-Lawrenceville Road home uninhabitable

An appliance malfunction likely caused a kitchen fire at a home on Pennington-Lawrenceville Road near Blackwell Road on Wednesday morning. The owner was home and called police, who witnessed the rear first floor of the home engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but the home suffered major damage and is uninhabitable, officials said.

Responding agencies assisting the Pennington Fire Company were the Hopewell Fire Department, Hopewell Valley Emergency Services, The Union Fire Company, Lawrenceville Fire Company, Ewing Township Fire Department, Pennington Road Company, West Trenton Fire Company, Princeton Fire Department, and Pennington First Aid Squad.

While it appears that the fire was caused by and appliance, the source of the fire still is under investigation by Officer Dendis, Detective Vastola, the Hopewell Bureau of Fire Safety, and the Mercer County Prosecutors Office.

