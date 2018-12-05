Photo: ’15 min. for $2.20′ at the new parking meters next to the Wawa in Princeton

Wawa customers who want to park at the short-term parking spaces next to the Dinky Station in Princeton are puzzled by the new parking meters that were installed by the municipality. The meters list an hourly rate of $2.20, yet have a 15-minute time limit, and display a fee of $2.20 for just 15 minutes. The meters near the Wawa are just one example of the issues users are having with the new parking meter system in Princeton. Readers report that the meters sometimes don’t work, or are easily jammed if coins are used. The minimum credit card fee is $1, and the Park Princeton app charged a 35-cent transaction fee each time it is used. Photo submitted by reader Joe L.

