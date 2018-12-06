Three school districts in Mercer County named to 9th annual AP Honor Roll

The Lawrence, Trenton and West Windsor-Plainsboro public school districts have all been selected for the 9th annual AP District Honor Roll.

The AP District Honor Roll recognizes school districts committed to increasing access to AP for underrepresented students while maintaining or increasing the percentage of students earning AP Exam scores of 3 or higher. AP District Honor Roll recipients are committed to expanding the availability of AP courses among prepared and motivated students of all backgrounds.

Inclusion on the 9th Annual AP District Honor Roll is based on the examination of three years of AP data, from 2016 to 2018, for the following criteria: Increased participation/access to AP by at least 4% in large districts, at least 6% in medium districts, and at least 11% in small districts.

Increased or maintained percentage of American Indian/Alaska Native, Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, and Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander students taking exams and increased or maintained the percentage of American Indian/Alaska Native, Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, and Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander students scoring 3+ on at least one AP Exam; and

Improved performance levels when comparing the percentage of students in 2018 scoring a 3 or higher than those in 2016, unless the district has already attained a performance level at which more than 70% of its AP students are scoring a 3 or higher.

