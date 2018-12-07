Truck flips over, causing closure of Interstate 295 north exit in Lawrence

A truck flipped over when taking the Interstate 295 northbound exit in Lawrence on Friday afternoon. Exit 67B could be closed for several hours while the truck is removed. Police said drivers should avoid the area and seek an alternate route.
Fri 07
West Windsor Arts Center Off the Wall Affordable Art Show
November 5 @ 10:00 am - December 21 @ 6:00 pm
Fri 07
Domestic, Houses & Landscapes. Selections from the work of Catherine Opie
November 19, 2018 @ 5:30 pm - January 11, 2019 @ 5:30 pm
Fri 07
Festival of Trees
November 21, 2018 @ 10:00 am - January 6, 2019 @ 4:00 pm
Fri 07
Joy In The Everyday
November 29, 2018 - March 25, 2019
Fri 07
Coffee Chat
December 7 @ 8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Fri 07
Exhibition by Marc Robinson, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts
December 7 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Fri 07
First Fridays at the Grounds for Sculpture
December 7 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 07
Pre-Natal Yoga at Princeton Center for Yoga & Health – New Series!
December 7 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Fri 07
Theatre Intime presents The Luck of the Irish
December 7 @ 8:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Fri 07
Miles Gloriosus by Plautus
December 7 @ 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm
