Planet Princeton
Traffic & Transit

Truck flips over, causing closure of Interstate 295 north exit in Lawrence

3 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

A truck flipped over when taking the Interstate 295 northbound exit in Lawrence on Friday afternoon. Exit 67B could be closed for several hours while the truck is removed. Police said drivers should avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« December 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
Fri 07

West Windsor Arts Center Off the Wall Affordable Art Show

November 5 @ 10:00 am - December 21 @ 6:00 pm
Fri 07

Domestic, Houses & Landscapes. Selections from the work of Catherine Opie

November 19, 2018 @ 5:30 pm - January 11, 2019 @ 5:30 pm
Fri 07

Festival of Trees

November 21, 2018 @ 10:00 am - January 6, 2019 @ 4:00 pm
Fri 07

Joy In The Everyday

November 29, 2018 - March 25, 2019
Fri 07

Coffee Chat

December 7 @ 8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Fri 07

Exhibition by Marc Robinson, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

December 7 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Fri 07

First Fridays at the Grounds for Sculpture

December 7 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 07

Pre-Natal Yoga at Princeton Center for Yoga & Health – New Series!

December 7 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Fri 07

Reading by Julian Talamantez Brolaski and seniors from the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creating Writing

December 7 @ 6:00 pm
Fri 07

Reading by Julian Talamantez Brolaski and seniors from the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creating Writing

December 7 @ 6:00 pm
Fri 07

Theatre Intime presents The Luck of the Irish

December 7 @ 8:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Fri 07

Miles Gloriosus by Plautus

December 7 @ 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Events Calendar

« December 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6