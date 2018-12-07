Princeton University Public Safety Department seeks man who allegedly exposed himself to graduate student

Princeton University has released a composite sketch of a suspect who allegedly exposed himself to a graduate student Nov. 26. The man allegedly peered into a window at the Lawrence Apartments graduate housing complex. He allegedly exposed his genitals. The Princeton University Department of Public Safety searched the area after the incident was reported, but the suspect was not located.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie.

If you have information about the incident, please contact Princeton Public Safety Detective Michele Aversa 609-258-9703.

