Bakers Basin bridge in Lawrence reopened

Krystal Knapp1 min readDecember 20, 2018Add comment

The Bakers Basin bridge in Lawrence is now open to traffic, according to Mercer County officials. The 80-year old bridge on Bakers Basin Road was replaced. The project took about three months to complete. The old bridge carrying Bakers Basin Road over the Shipetaukin Creek was considered structurally deficient due to poor condition of the substructure, with a sufficiency rating of 45.6 on a scale of 0 to 100, with 100 being the best and 0 being the worst.

The replacement bridge is a single-span structure. It has two 12-foot travel lanes, two 5-five foot shoulders, one 6-foot sidewalk, and four-rail bridge railings. Concrete beams with a polymer concrete overlay were used for the bridge substructure. Midlantic Construction, LLC of Barnegat replaced the bridge at a cost of $1,651,142.

Share your thoughts

Small World Coffee accepting donations for hurricane victims until Sat. noon.
The book sale at the Princeton Public Library is in full swing. So crowded it's hard to move around. Sale today and tomorrow.#princeton #books
Congrats to PHS senior Derek DiGregorio on receiving his diploma last night. Derek, who has a rare genetic disorder, was able to walk with the help of an exoskeleton, with his mom and brother by his side. #princetonproud
Black bear taking a dip in Lawrenceville pool today. Video posted on Planet Princeton website. #swimmingpoolfun #beardaysofsummer
Tom Kean, a popular NJ governor, was in #Princeton today to support the Coalition to Save Westminster Choir College. Read the full story on PlanetPrinceton.com #westminster #choralmusic
The Princeton University Marching Band kicks off Communiversity 2017.
Yes, the New Carter Road bridge in Lawrence is finally open. No more detour. Story on Planet Princeton. #Lawrence #bridge #headachegone
#Reposting @thebentspoon with @instarepost_app -- #womensrightsarehumanrights #womansmarch #weareallinthistogether #bethechange
The March in Trenton Saturday #womensmarch
Bus headed from #Princeton to Washington today for #womansmarch
#Reposting @cmiller237 with @instarepost_app -- #womensmarch
#Reposting @pinsandneedles_princeton with @instarepost_app -- What a day! #womensmarchonwashington #whyimarch

Join Our Orbit

Receive Push Notifications

Click to subscribe to notifications

Events Calendar

« December 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6