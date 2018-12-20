Old York Cellars opens wine bar and gift shop at the Quaker Bridge Mall

Old York Cellars has opened a wine bar and gift shop on the first floor of the Quaker Bridge Mall in Lawrence. The new 2,122 square-foot store is located near the Cheesecake Factory and guest services.

Shoppers can sample wine by the glass, flight or bottle. “Lite bites” are also available for purchase, including: a cheese plate with gouda, cheddar, manchego and drunken goat cheeses with ciabatta bread, crackers and dried fruit; a hummus trio featuring roasted red pepper and garlic hummus served with ciabatta bread, carrots and celery; and the Old York Cellars Board with a selection of gouda, manchego and drunken goat cheeses, prosciutto, salami, ciabatta bread, honey, mixed nuts, dried

fruit and olives.

The gift shop features wine-infused sauces, vineyard honey, wine-scented soaps and candles, wine accessories, and custom wine labels. For $10, shoppers can enjoy a wine tasting at the bar with chocolate, truffle or cupcake pairings.

Old York Cellars winery is located in Ringoes. The first vines were planted at the Ringoes location in 1979. The Quaker Bridge Mall is the winery’s second satellite location. Old York Cellars also has a shop at the Bridgewater Commons Mall in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

