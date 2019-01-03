Two new Princeton Council members sworn in at annual reorganization meeting

Dwaine Williamson and Eve Niedergang were each sworn in for three-year terms on the Princeton Council on Thursday night. They replace Heather Howard and Lance Liverman, who decided not to seek another term on the governing body. The six-member governing body is comprised of all Democrats.
Jenny Crumiller was named president of the council for the third year in a row. County
Executive Brian Hughes, District 16 New Jersey Assembly representatives Roy Freiman and Andrew Zwicker, and several other county officials attended the meeting at the municipal building on Witherspoon Street.
Share your thoughts