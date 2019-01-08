White supremacist group set to march in Princeton on Saturday

A white supremacist group called the New Jersey European Heritage Association has posted flyers in town announcing a march to be held this Saturday, January 12, at noon on Palmer Square.

Princeton Police Chief Nick Sutter said he is aware of the march plans. The police department is prepared for the marchers and possible counterprotesters, and has a detailed plan and staffing arrangements in place for the march.

“What we are concerned with from a public safety standpoint is any altercations between the group and counterprotesters. Our highest concern is safety of the public and the protection of everyone’s rights,” Sutter said.

“We are prepared and we have a plan in place. We are working with other partners in law enforcement,” Sutter said. “We want to ensure everyone’s safety, and have everyone’s free speech protected, and want to avoid confrontations. “

Such groups relish confrontations with counterprotesters and sometimes attempt to provoke clashes and violence.

Students at Princeton High School are organizing a counterprotest.

“Confrontations should be avoided,” Sutter said. “If people want to have counter-demonstrations, they should hold their protest demonstrations at a safe distance away from the other group.”

In November, about half a dozen men wearing masks, bandana and sunglasses held an “It’s OK to be white” march on Nassau Street. A Princeton school teacher confronted the marchers.

Members of the same group have plastered racist and anti-Semitic posters and stickers around town and on the Princeton University campus several times over the last few years.

