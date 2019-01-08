White supremacist group set to march in Princeton on Saturday

Krystal Knapp
January 8, 2019

A white supremacist group called the New Jersey European Heritage Association has posted flyers in town announcing a march to be held this Saturday, January 12, at noon on Palmer Square.

Princeton Police Chief Nick Sutter said he is aware of the march plans. The police department is prepared for the marchers and possible counterprotesters, and has a detailed plan and staffing arrangements in place for the march.

“What we are concerned with from a public safety standpoint is any altercations between the group and counterprotesters. Our highest concern is safety of the public and the protection of everyone’s rights,” Sutter said.

“We are prepared and we have a plan in place. We are working with other partners in law enforcement,” Sutter said. “We want to ensure everyone’s safety, and have everyone’s free speech protected, and want to avoid confrontations. “

Such groups relish confrontations with counterprotesters and sometimes attempt to provoke clashes and violence.

Students at Princeton High School are organizing a counterprotest.

“Confrontations should be avoided,” Sutter said. “If people want to have counter-demonstrations, they should hold their protest demonstrations at a safe distance away from the other group.”

In November, about half a dozen men wearing masks, bandana and sunglasses held an “It’s OK to be white” march on Nassau Street. A Princeton school teacher confronted the marchers.

Members of the same group have plastered racist and anti-Semitic posters and stickers around town and on the Princeton University campus several times over the last few years.

About half a dozen white supremacists matched on Nassau Street in Princeton back in November. The group is returning Saturday.

Share your thoughts

8 comments

  • Literally….the website for the “New Jersey European Heritage Association” is all about preserving the “white” race and decrying non-white people. They are self-described white supremisits on thier home page. This ignorance has no place in Princeton…or anywhere.

  • The only thing I see that is white supremacist is your constant overuse of the phrase white supremacist to describe them.

    Let me ask you this: Is there ANY group of white people you would be OK with? Which group? Or are ALL groups of whites white supremacists to you?

    There is nothing wrong with saying “It’s OK to be white”.
    That’s not racist at all. In fact, it embraces diversity.
    White people are also part of the American tapestry of diversity.
    Stop demonizing white people!

  • The Anti-defamation league classifies them as a hate group. https://www.adl.org/resources/backgrounders/new-jersey-european-heritage-association-njeha
    They say things that have more white supremacist/antisemitic dog whistles than an obedience school See:
    “STOP THE INVASION! DEFEND AMERICA! TROOPS TO THE BORDER NOW! Understand jew tactics. After having escalated the war against Whites and over reaching and waking our people up. Now they will revert to poor little jew victims of the hateful goys. Now they will preach love and tolerance while they continue to try and exterminate us.” Dan D’Andrea, GAB.ai, October 2018

  • Notice that the person commenting against this group doesn’t have the courage to identify themselves, but posts as anonymous.

    There is nothing wrong with being white. There is nothing wrong with having European Heritage.

    Only Haters hate white people just because they are white.

  • These are not “white supremacists”. Why are you positioning a European Heritage association as “white supremacists”? Planet Princeton is lying and spreading propaganda because Princeton is full of Democrats who hate whites. Shame on Planet Princeton for inciting confrontations because of their incorrect words.

  • The public should be encouraged to ignore this group. Stay away. That in itself is a counterprotest.

