Deadline for NJ candidates to file to run in primary races is April 1

If you would like to run for a seat on the Princeton Council or another elected office such as county freeholder in the primary races this June, the deadline to file your candidate petition with the county clerk is 4 p.m. on April 1.

The voter registration deadline for the primary election is May 14. The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is May 28. The deadline to apply in-person for a mail-in ballot is 3 p.m. on June 3.

Primary election day is June 4. People who want to run as unaffiliated candidates in the November general election have until primary day to file petitions with the county clerk.


Aunt Chubby’s in Hopewell Borough is finally open again. The space is beautiful. Story to be posted soon.
It’s great to finally get outside and make some Vitamin D today! @designatdohmalley
Grand opening celebration at the @oldyorkcellars tasting room @qbmall today. @oinkandmoo_bbq is serving sliders and tacos until 6.
Congrats to Small World. Happy 25th. What did we ever do without you?! It was a coffee desert before Dec. 1993.
Holiday cheer on Nassau Street on front of Hamilton Jewelers.
Small World Coffee accepting donations for hurricane victims until Sat. noon.
The book sale at the Princeton Public Library is in full swing. So crowded it's hard to move around. Sale today and tomorrow.#princeton #books
Congrats to PHS senior Derek DiGregorio on receiving his diploma last night. Derek, who has a rare genetic disorder, was able to walk with the help of an exoskeleton, with his mom and brother by his side. #princetonproud
Black bear taking a dip in Lawrenceville pool today. Video posted on Planet Princeton website. #swimmingpoolfun #beardaysofsummer
Tom Kean, a popular NJ governor, was in #Princeton today to support the Coalition to Save Westminster Choir College. Read the full story on PlanetPrinceton.com #westminster #choralmusic
The Princeton University Marching Band kicks off Communiversity 2017.
Yes, the New Carter Road bridge in Lawrence is finally open. No more detour. Story on Planet Princeton. #Lawrence #bridge #headachegone

