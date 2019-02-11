Winter weather advisory in effect for Princeton area until Tuesday night (updated 8:30 p.m.)

Krystal Knapp2 min read2 days agoAdd comment

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a winter weather advisory until 7 p.m. Tuesday night for Mercer, Hunterdon, Somerset, Middlesex, and Monmouth counties. The governor has declared a state of emergency.

Snowfall of two to four inches is possible for the Mercer County area. It will begin snowing in our area around 10 p.m. Monday night. Snow will turn to ice Tuesday morning. A light glaze of ice on the roads will make travel hazardous until at least 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Stay home if you can. If you must drive, leave extra time for your trip.

Scattered power outages are possible due to ice accumulations.

Schools

The Princeton Public Schools, the Princeton Charter School, Princeton Academy of the Sacred Heart, the Hun School, Princeton Day School, the Lawrence Public Schools, Hopewell Valley Regional Schools, West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional Schools, and the Chapin School will be closed Tuesday.

Montgomery Schools – two-hour delayed opening

South Brunswick Public Schools – 90-minute delayed opening

St. Augustine of Canterbury School in Kendall Park will be closed.

Rutgers University New Brunswick will have a delayed opening and open at noon Tuesday.

Government

South Brunswick Municipal Building closed Tuesday due to Lincoln’s Birthday holiday

Event Cancellations

The “Impact Investing: Capital that makes a difference” event has been canceled.

The Princeton Macintosh Users Group meeting has been canceled.

Transit

Th-Access Link Region 4West in Mercer County will have a delayed start on Tuesday. There is no Access Link service before 10 a.m.. 

Email editor@planetprinceton.com with your event cancellations and postponements. Will will update this post when we have more information on school closings, cancellations, transit, and travel.

Please share your thoughts on this story.

