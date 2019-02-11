Winberie’s in Princeton closed for renovations

The renovation project at Winberie’s in Princeton has begun. Photo source: Facebook.

Winberie’s on Palmer Square will be closed for several weeks for renovations. The restaurant is expected to open again some time in March.

The restaurant, which has been in business for more than 35 years, is owned by the Select Restaurants, Inc., chain.

“When Winberie’s opens again in March, our guests can expect the same quality of menu choices and service in an updated atmosphere that will provide a new experience for dining and socializing,” said Todd Sheppard, spokesperson for Select Restaurants, Inc. “The temporary closing will allow construction crews to give the restaurant a new look.”

The company laid off the employees at the Princeton location for the duration of the renovation project. Current employees are expected to return when the restaurant reopens, according to the company.

A date for the opening of the renovated restaurant will be announced about two weeks before the project is complete.