Library director leaving Princeton for Cincinnati

Brett Bonfield





Brett Bonfield, the executive director of the Princeton Public Library, has accepted the chief operating officer job for the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County in Ohio.

The appointment was announced this morning on the Public Library of Cincinnati’s website.

Bonfield begins his new job in Ohio on April 22.

“As we begin building the next generation library, it’s important to have the right leadership team in place. Brett brings an outside perspective and is a well-respected innovator, communicator, and community builder in the

library industry,” said Paula Brehm-Heeger, the director of the Public Library of Cincinnati.

Bonfield has been the executive director of the Princeton Public Library since January of 2016. His last day at the Princeton Public Library is April 12. The library board of trustees issued a press release about his departure on Wednesday afternoon.

“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with library staff, with the trustees, foundation and friends as well as with our elected officials and colleagues in the municipality, our community partners, and our thousands of devoted donors and community members” Bonfield said in the news release. “They are the reason this library is the best in the state, the best for its size in the country, and one of the best libraries in the world.”

Bonfield says that under his leadership, the library increased outreach to under-served communities, establishing the position of community engagement coordinator and launching a social work internship through a collaboration with the Princeton Human Services Department. The library enhanced partnerships with Princeton municipal government, with Princeton Public Schools and a variety of local non-profits and volunteer groups, he said.

“We have accomplished a great deal in the past three years, improving the library’s physical space, its collection, its technology, its organizational structure, its endowment allocation, the skills and diversity of its staff, and the range and comprehensiveness of the services it offers,” he said. “I will always cherish my time here and will apply the lessons I have learned throughout the remainder of my career.”

In Cincinnati, Bonfield will be responsible for the operation of 41 branch libraries.

Pam Wakefield, president of the Princeton Public Library Board of Trustees, said the board is in the process of appointing an interim director. A committee will be appointed to conduct a national search for Bonfield’s successor, she said.

“Brett has been a thoughtful, dedicated and talented leader not only in our library but also throughout the entire Princeton community,” Wakefield said. “He has accomplished a great deal in his years with us. We know that the position in Cincinnati is an exciting opportunity for Brett and we wish him all the best.”





