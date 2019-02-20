Library director leaving Princeton for Cincinnati

Krystal Knapp3 min read2 hours ago4 comments
Brett Bonfield

Brett Bonfield, the executive director of the Princeton Public Library, has accepted the chief operating officer job for the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County in Ohio.

The appointment was announced this morning on the Public Library of Cincinnati’s website.

Bonfield begins his new job in Ohio on April 22.

“As we begin building the next generation library, it’s important to have the right leadership team in place. Brett brings an outside perspective and is a well-respected innovator, communicator, and community builder in the
library industry,” said Paula Brehm-Heeger, the director of the Public Library of Cincinnati.

Bonfield has been the executive director of the Princeton Public Library since January of 2016. His last day at the Princeton Public Library is April 12. The library board of trustees issued a press release about his departure on Wednesday afternoon.

“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with library staff, with the trustees, foundation and friends as well as with our elected officials and colleagues in the municipality, our community partners, and our thousands of devoted donors and community members” Bonfield said in the news release. “They are the reason this library is the best in the state, the best for its size in the country, and one of the best libraries in the world.”

Bonfield says that under his leadership, the library increased outreach to under-served communities, establishing the position of community engagement coordinator and launching a social work internship through a collaboration with the Princeton Human Services Department. The library enhanced partnerships with Princeton municipal government, with Princeton Public Schools and a variety of local non-profits and volunteer groups, he said.

 “We have accomplished a great deal in the past three years, improving the library’s physical space, its collection, its technology, its organizational structure, its endowment allocation, the skills and diversity of its staff, and the range and comprehensiveness of the services it offers,” he said.  “I will always cherish my time here and will apply the lessons I have learned throughout the remainder of my career.”

In Cincinnati, Bonfield will be responsible for the operation of 41 branch libraries.

Pam Wakefield, president of the Princeton Public Library Board of Trustees, said the board is in the process of appointing an interim director. A committee will be appointed to conduct a national search for Bonfield’s successor, she said.

“Brett has been a thoughtful, dedicated and talented leader not only in our library but also throughout the entire Princeton community,” Wakefield said. “He has accomplished a great deal in his years with us. We know that the position in Cincinnati is an exciting opportunity for Brett and we wish him all the best.”


Please share your thoughts on this story.

4 comments

  • Executive Director Bonfield is leaving after only three years. Everyone expected a longer tenure. Wonder how much money the Library Trustees spent for the executive search consultant involved in the process that resulted in his selection. There was a cost incurred by the Library a little over three years ago and I am assuming that a similar cost will likely be incurred by the Library in the coming months.
    The Executive Director is free to take another job, but it is at a cost to the Library.

  • Congratulations and best wishes to you, Brett! Thank you for all your dedication and hard work at the Princeton Public Library. We will miss you!

This Tues. at 6 pm - public forum with NJ Transit regarding Dinky train restoration. Meeting is at the station. #dinky #trains #princeton #njtransit #nj #commuter
Volunteers gearing up and organizing books for the Bryn Mawr Wellesley book sale next month. Books accepted until Feb. 27. #princeton #books #scholarships
Aunt Chubby’s in Hopewell Borough is finally open again. The space is beautiful. Story to be posted soon.
It’s great to finally get outside and make some Vitamin D today! @designatdohmalley
Grand opening celebration at the @oldyorkcellars tasting room @qbmall today. @oinkandmoo_bbq is serving sliders and tacos until 6.
Congrats to Small World. Happy 25th. What did we ever do without you?! It was a coffee desert before Dec. 1993.
Holiday cheer on Nassau Street on front of Hamilton Jewelers.
Small World Coffee accepting donations for hurricane victims until Sat. noon.
The book sale at the Princeton Public Library is in full swing. So crowded it's hard to move around. Sale today and tomorrow.#princeton #books
Congrats to PHS senior Derek DiGregorio on receiving his diploma last night. Derek, who has a rare genetic disorder, was able to walk with the help of an exoskeleton, with his mom and brother by his side. #princetonproud
Black bear taking a dip in Lawrenceville pool today. Video posted on Planet Princeton website. #swimmingpoolfun #beardaysofsummer
Tom Kean, a popular NJ governor, was in #Princeton today to support the Coalition to Save Westminster Choir College. Read the full story on PlanetPrinceton.com #westminster #choralmusic

Join Our Orbit

Events Calendar

« February 2019 » loading...
M T W T F S S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Wed 20

VAULTS BEDS GARDENS: Public Hedonics and Alternative Publicness

February 20 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wed 20

Princeton Human Services Commission Monthly Public Meeting

February 20 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wed 20

Discussion: What is Princeton Doing to Be Climate Resilient?

February 20 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wed 20

Opportunity: Sing the Cherubini Requiem

February 20 @ 7:00 pm - April 17 @ 7:30 pm
Wed 20

Opportunity: Sing the Cherubini Requiem

February 20 @ 7:00 pm - April 17 @ 7:30 pm
Wed 20

Torah on Tap Men’s Group

February 20 @ 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 21

Princeton Little League Registration

February 21
Thu 21

Jewish Center Women presents: Nosh & Drosh

February 21 @ 9:30 am - 11:00 am
%d bloggers like this: