Call for entries: 2019 New Jersey teen media contest celebrating family﻿

The New Jersey Department of Human Services today issued a call for entries for the 24th annual New Jersey Teen Media Contest, which highlights the department’s mission to celebrate and support families.

“For more than two decades, the New Jersey Teen Media Contest has celebrated families, and highlighted the importance of young people having a strong support network,” said Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson.

This annual contest is open to all New Jersey middle and high school students. Entries in the hand-painted/hand-drawn, computer generated/digital artwork, and written word categories will be accepted.

Teens should illustrate a situation in life when they felt most supported by a parent or loved one.

All entries must be postmarked no later than April 5. Staff from the New Jersey Division of Family Development and its Office of Child Support Services will judge the contest. Winners will be selected in first-, second- and third-places in both the middle and high school groups for each entry category, with each receiving a prize package at an awards ceremony in May.

Winning entries will be on display in the New Jersey State House in Trenton shortly after the awards event. A number of honorable mention entries will be selected for possible inclusion in the State House exhibit.

Visit www.NJTeenMedia.org for more information including pfficial rules, frequently asked questions, entry forms, a look at the winners and honorable mentions from previous contests, and other important contest information.

Entries can be submitted via students’ art or English or language arts teachers, if the school is registered. Teachers and administrators can register a school by visiting www.NJTeenMedia.org or by contacting Ben Martin at 973-799-0200 or info@winningstrat.com.

Teens whose school is not registered can submit entries directly. For complete submission guidelines visit www.NJTeenMedia.org.