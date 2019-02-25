Several Princeton area roads closed due to downed trees and wires (updated at 9:30 p.m.)

Krystal Knapp2 min read1 day ago5 comments

Trees and power lines are down across New Jersey due to high winds. Gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour are possible today. Never approach or drive across downed lines. They may still be energized. Use extreme caution when encountering wind damage and downed trees.

Several Princeton area roads are closed due to downed trees or wires. Please note additional closures in comments:

Bayard Lane (Route 206) is now closed between Nassau Street and Elm Road.

The Great Road is closed between Ridgeview Road and Cherry Valley Road.

Mercer Road is now open between Lovers Lane and Quaker Road.

Winant Road is now open.

Route 605 in Montgomery is closed between Blue Spring Road and the Princeton border.

Opossum Road closed between Route 518 and Orchard Road.

Route 206 north is now open at Darrah Lane.

Readers report that a portion of Pretty Brook Road is closed and that a tree has also fallen on Quaker Road.

Linden Lane is now open between Franklin Avenue and Henry Avenue.

Princeton-Hightstown Road in West Windsor is now open between Alexander Road and Cranbury Road. Cranbury Road is now open between Clarksville Road and Rabbit Hill.

Route 518 is closed between Carroll Place and Canal Road. Route 518 is now open at Laurel Avenue. Canal Road is now open.

Route 29 is closed between Pleasant Valley and Valley Road.

County Route 612 is closed between Route Route 518 and Mine Road.

Woosamonsa Road is closed between Route 579 and Poor Farm Road.

County Route 579 is closed between Penn Titusville and Church Road.

Carter Road is closed between Penn Rocky Hill Road and Cleveland Road.

Dillon Road and Deans Lane are closed in South Brunswick.

Please share your thoughts on this story.

5 comments
Seen at 42nd subway while walking to the S train. #tgif
Stay in if you can! Princeton area roads were slippery when we were out. #winter #snow #nj #princeton
This Tues. at 6 pm - public forum with NJ Transit regarding Dinky train restoration. Meeting is at the station. #dinky #trains #princeton #njtransit #nj #commuter
Volunteers gearing up and organizing books for the Bryn Mawr Wellesley book sale next month. Books accepted until Feb. 27. #princeton #books #scholarships
Aunt Chubby’s in Hopewell Borough is finally open again. The space is beautiful. Story to be posted soon.
It’s great to finally get outside and make some Vitamin D today! @designatdohmalley
Grand opening celebration at the @oldyorkcellars tasting room @qbmall today. @oinkandmoo_bbq is serving sliders and tacos until 6.
Congrats to Small World. Happy 25th. What did we ever do without you?! It was a coffee desert before Dec. 1993.
Holiday cheer on Nassau Street on front of Hamilton Jewelers.
Small World Coffee accepting donations for hurricane victims until Sat. noon.
The book sale at the Princeton Public Library is in full swing. So crowded it's hard to move around. Sale today and tomorrow.#princeton #books
Congrats to PHS senior Derek DiGregorio on receiving his diploma last night. Derek, who has a rare genetic disorder, was able to walk with the help of an exoskeleton, with his mom and brother by his side. #princetonproud

Join Our Orbit

Events Calendar

« February 2019 » loading...
M T W T F S S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Tue 26

Tax Help: AARP Foundation Tax-Aide (by appointment only)

February 26 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tue 26

History of Science Lecture Series at the Institute for Advanced Study

February 26 @ 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tue 26

Writers Support Group

February 26 @ 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tue 26

Impact Investing — Capital that Makes a Difference

February 26 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Tue 26

The Art of Gardening at Chanticleer

February 26 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tue 26

Princeton Public Schools Board of Education Public Meeting

February 26 @ 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tue 26

 International Folk Dance with the Princeton Folk Dance Group

February 26 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wed 27

Biotech Accounting & Tax Planning

February 27 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: