Several Princeton area roads closed due to downed trees and wires (updated at 9:30 p.m.)

Trees and power lines are down across New Jersey due to high winds. Gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour are possible today. Never approach or drive across downed lines. They may still be energized. Use extreme caution when encountering wind damage and downed trees.

Several Princeton area roads are closed due to downed trees or wires. Please note additional closures in comments:

Bayard Lane (Route 206) is now closed between Nassau Street and Elm Road.

The Great Road is closed between Ridgeview Road and Cherry Valley Road.



Mercer Road is now open between Lovers Lane and Quaker Road.

Winant Road is now open.

Route 605 in Montgomery is closed between Blue Spring Road and the Princeton border.

Opossum Road closed between Route 518 and Orchard Road.

Route 206 north is now open at Darrah Lane.

Readers report that a portion of Pretty Brook Road is closed and that a tree has also fallen on Quaker Road.

Linden Lane is now open between Franklin Avenue and Henry Avenue.

Princeton-Hightstown Road in West Windsor is now open between Alexander Road and Cranbury Road. Cranbury Road is now open between Clarksville Road and Rabbit Hill.

Route 518 is closed between Carroll Place and Canal Road. Route 518 is now open at Laurel Avenue. Canal Road is now open.



Route 29 is closed between Pleasant Valley and Valley Road.



County Route 612 is closed between Route Route 518 and Mine Road.



Woosamonsa Road is closed between Route 579 and Poor Farm Road.



County Route 579 is closed between Penn Titusville and Church Road.

Carter Road is closed between Penn Rocky Hill Road and Cleveland Road.

Dillon Road and Deans Lane are closed in South Brunswick.